Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $7.06 Million Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,885 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 120,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 16,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

VNO opened at $29.81 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Vornado Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 326.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

