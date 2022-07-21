Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New $411,000 Investment in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,204,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after buying an additional 1,253,478 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,680,000. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 733.3% during the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,224,000. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance

RNW opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19. ReNew Energy Global plc has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.