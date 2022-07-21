Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New Investment in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 157,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

Separately, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the 4th quarter worth about $1,785,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIIXU opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

