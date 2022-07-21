Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases 1,500 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,495 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after buying an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after acquiring an additional 564,493 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,701,429,000 after acquiring an additional 655,371 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $182.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $181.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.78 and its 200 day moving average is $193.42. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $105,068.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,866,184.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,056 shares of company stock worth $13,276,812. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

