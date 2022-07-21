Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 3,100 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7,332.9% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,175,000 after buying an additional 437,845 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,861,000 after buying an additional 424,039 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,198,000 after buying an additional 177,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $31,636,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $158.04 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $158.02 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.79.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

