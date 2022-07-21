Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) traded down 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.79 and last traded at $11.80. 100,517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,162,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 6.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $792.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.42 million. Liberty Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,206.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $30,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $456,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,455,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,054,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,571,000 shares of company stock worth $430,001,180 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Well Done LLC raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 25.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 48,074 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $769,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the first quarter worth about $510,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

