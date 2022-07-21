Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.48

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 293815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LGD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$1.80 target price on shares of Liberty Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Liberty Gold Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$153.32 million and a PE ratio of -3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.80.

Insider Activity at Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold ( TSE:LGD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Calvin Clovis Everett bought 100,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,304,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,647,060. In related news, Senior Officer Calvin Clovis Everett purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,304,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,647,060. Also, Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$92,610. Insiders have purchased 180,000 shares of company stock worth $115,600 over the last 90 days.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

