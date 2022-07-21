LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Price Performance

NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $4.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $52.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.28. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $8.63.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in LifeVantage during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. 29.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Featured Stories

