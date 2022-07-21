LifeWorks Inc. (TSE:LWR) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

LifeWorks Inc. (TSE:LWR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

LifeWorks Stock Performance

