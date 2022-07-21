Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at KeyCorp

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $21.02 on Thursday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

