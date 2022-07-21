Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) by 183.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,846 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of Lightwave Logic worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 248,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 114,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Lightwave Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Lightwave Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Lightwave Logic stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69.

Lightwave Logic ( OTCMKTS:LWLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

