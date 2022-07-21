Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Lowered to $122.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.20.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $127.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.51.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $925.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.50 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

