Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Insider Buys £53,000 in Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Allan bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £1,060 ($1,267.18) per share, with a total value of £53,000 ($63,359.23).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:LTI opened at GBX 1,080 ($12.91) on Thursday. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 960 ($11.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,805 ($21.58). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,059.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,148.53. The firm has a market cap of £2.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49.

Get Lindsell Train Investment Trust alerts:

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 5,300 ($63.36) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Lindsell Train Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5,000.00. Lindsell Train Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.16%.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.