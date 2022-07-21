Liquity (LQTY) Price Tops $0.95 on Exchanges

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Liquity has a market cap of $75.65 million and $537,220.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00004125 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $76.00 or 0.00330426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015266 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001672 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,726,602 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol.

