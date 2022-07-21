Lloyd Park LLC Has $584,000 Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Lloyd Park LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Lloyd Park LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,318,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $574,829,000 after purchasing an additional 386,640 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,200,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $259,108,000 after buying an additional 926,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,436,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $212,022,000 after buying an additional 27,882 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,625,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,955,000 after buying an additional 181,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,372,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,380,000 after buying an additional 60,452 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Sensata Technologies news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at $799,947.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.90. 4,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,386. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.