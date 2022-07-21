Lloyd Park LLC Purchases 1,480 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Lloyd Park LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Lloyd Park LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lloyd Park LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,472,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $732,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.73. 32,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,818. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.55 and a 52-week high of $178.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.86 and its 200 day moving average is $152.67.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

