Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $5.23 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin updated its FY22 guidance to ~$21.55 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $21.55-$21.55 EPS.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $395.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.03. The stock has a market cap of $105.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.9% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Argus upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.02.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

