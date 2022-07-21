Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Raised by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $190.66. 7,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,748. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $121.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.05 and a 200-day moving average of $208.64.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.63.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

