Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Boosted by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,909 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.6% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,688,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 51,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.63.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $190.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,748. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.64. The company has a market capitalization of $121.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

