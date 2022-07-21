Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.64 and last traded at $14.90. 1,069,395 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,932,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

Luckin Coffee Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51.

Get Luckin Coffee alerts:

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $379.32 million during the quarter.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail services of freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks in the People's Republic of China. It also offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.