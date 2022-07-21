Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.31.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $6.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.79. 997,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,316. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.07. The company has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

