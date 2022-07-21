LVW Advisors LLC Acquires 89 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 685.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $219.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.29.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

