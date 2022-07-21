LVW Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,178,000 after buying an additional 61,262 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $281,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,314,760.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock worth $1,403,074. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Stock Performance

TRUP stock opened at $69.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.33 and its 200-day moving average is $78.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Trupanion’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRUP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Trupanion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Trupanion Profile

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

