LVW Advisors LLC Invests $266,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $147.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

