LVW Advisors LLC Sells 1,561 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.2% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AbbVie Stock Down 1.4 %
ABBV stock opened at $147.69 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.77.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
