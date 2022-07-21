LVW Advisors LLC Sells 1,792 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 9.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. 5.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.86. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $49.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.16 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 26.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.73 target price on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.09.

Genmab A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.