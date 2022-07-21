LVW Advisors LLC Sells 553 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $151.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $169.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.17.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. UBS Group cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.