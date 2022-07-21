LVW Advisors LLC Sells 7,791 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,028 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,791 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.5% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 107,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBVA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.57) to €6.20 ($6.26) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.06) to €5.80 ($5.86) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.46) to €6.00 ($6.06) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.22.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.