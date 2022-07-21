LVW Advisors LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Zuora to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of ZUO opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 52.39% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 18,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $161,954.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,422.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 18,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $161,954.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,422.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $111,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,483 shares of company stock valued at $840,478 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Profile

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Featured Articles

