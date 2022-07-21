Macroview Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Boeing by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 214 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Boeing by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,180 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $158.38 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.44. The company has a market capitalization of $93.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Boeing from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

