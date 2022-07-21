Macroview Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT)

Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC owned about 2.82% of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,417,000.

AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SENT opened at $21.84 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24.

