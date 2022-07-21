Macroview Investment Management LLC Buys 2,724 Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHIQ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,163,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 2,250.3% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 34,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 32,742 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000.

NYSEARCA:CHIQ opened at $22.19 on Thursday. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $32.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

