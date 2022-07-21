Macroview Investment Management LLC Sells 1,716 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Macroview Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 94,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 390,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,644,000 after acquiring an additional 94,958 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,558,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $42.84 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

