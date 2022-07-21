Macroview Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Macroview Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,829 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,769 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,873,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,598,000 after purchasing an additional 831,987 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,918 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,985,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,347,000 after purchasing an additional 147,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $172,552,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.40. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

