ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup updated its Q3 guidance to $2.19-2.27 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.19-$2.27 EPS.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.77. The stock had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,160. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.05. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $73.76 and a twelve month high of $123.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.76.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,380 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,976,000 after acquiring an additional 304,004 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth $18,574,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $14,884,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after buying an additional 120,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

