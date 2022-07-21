MANTRA DAO Price Tops $0.0520 on Major Exchanges (OM)

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $25.68 million and approximately $8.41 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,027.72 or 0.99994415 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

OM is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 494,226,717 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com.

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

