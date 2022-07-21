Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,593,200 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the June 15th total of 1,195,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Mapletree Commercial Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MPCMF opened at $1.46 on Thursday. Mapletree Commercial Trust has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mapletree Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.
Mapletree Commercial Trust Company Profile
Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.
