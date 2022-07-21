Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded down $4.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.86. The company had a trading volume of 44,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.51 and a 200-day moving average of $84.64. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.27.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

