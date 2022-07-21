Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the June 15th total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 8.1% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $28,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 7.14.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 96.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.