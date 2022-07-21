Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Short Interest Update

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marpai stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Marpai as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marpai alerts:

Marpai Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRAI traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.80. 1,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,831. Marpai has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72.

Marpai Company Profile

Marpai ( NASDAQ:MRAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marpai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marpai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.