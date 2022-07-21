Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRVL. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.69.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $53.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.66.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $551,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,687 shares in the company, valued at $12,461,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $551,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,687 shares in the company, valued at $12,461,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,383 shares of company stock worth $3,255,247 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $651,354,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,416,000 after buying an additional 2,801,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after buying an additional 2,305,751 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after buying an additional 2,188,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 33,516.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,677 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

