Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the June 15th total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

MAS stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.67. 28,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,564. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Masco will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.34%.

In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

