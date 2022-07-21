Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Short Interest Up 29.9% in June

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the June 15th total of 15,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in Mastech Digital by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 333,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mastech Digital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastech Digital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 90,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 21,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,448,000. 13.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

Mastech Digital stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $169.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital ( NYSEAMERICAN:MHH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $59.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

