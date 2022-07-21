Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Mastercard by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Mastercard by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.95.

NYSE:MA traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $343.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,319. The company has a market cap of $334.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $333.19 and its 200-day moving average is $349.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

