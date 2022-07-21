Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Bought by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Materion worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 1.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 1.5% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CL King started coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Materion from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,700 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTRN stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,733. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.52 and a 200-day moving average of $81.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $66.92 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Materion had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $449.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.79%.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

