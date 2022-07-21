Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 1,426 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.56. The company had a trading volume of 188,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,466. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.82. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,962.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

