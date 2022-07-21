Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 3,326 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TROW stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.61. 6,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,086. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.72 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

