Mattern Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.18.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,752. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

See Also

