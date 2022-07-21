Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $4.02 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Mattern Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% during the first quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $275,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 424,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,437 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.11. 7,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,051. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day moving average is $81.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

