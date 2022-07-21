Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $5.91 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2,882.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 411,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,966,000 after purchasing an additional 397,927 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.98. 5,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,486. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.07. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.60.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

